Frapapa Signs Nigerian Rapper Reminisce As Chief Frapstar

Frapapa, is the Naija bred revolutionary sports betting brand, which commenced operations only recently. As part of its lineup of activities, Frapapa has officially introduced the multitalented Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Safaru AKA Reminisce as its celebrity brand ambassador. Being the face of the brand, Reminisce will be tagged as the “Chief Frapstar” to his highly energized fans as he will represent the brand’s distinctive identity and what it stands for.

Speaking at the unveil, Charles Dungor, Chief Marketing Officer of Soloti Gaming Limited, said “the partnership between Reminisce and Frapapa is laudable as Reminisce embodies what Frapapa stands for; empowerment for grassroot and his brand resonates with the different levels of our target audience. Reminisce is an avid punter, a sports lover and has a great influence on the Nigerian youths at different levels. As our Chief Frapstar, we will together drive the Frapapa brand to greater heights.”

Reminisce also…