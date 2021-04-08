Hearn: Joshua Could Face Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua could go up against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in the boxing ring, according to Eddie Hearn.

Ngannou recently defeated Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight gold at UFC 260, which capped a meteoric rise for the Cameroonian.

Just six years ago, Ngannou was homeless and residing in a Paris car park. Fast forward to spring 2021, and the 34-year-old sits atop the UFC throne.

In the wake of his success at UFC 260, Ngannou set his sights outside the octagon – by claiming he’d love to face Tyson Fury.

The number one ranked heavyweight boxer on Earth, Fury is set to go up against arch rival Anthony Joshua later this year, although a date and venue for their bout have yet to be announced.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ngannou said comparisons between him and Mike Tyson were fair but that he would prefer to step into the ring with current heavyweights.

“Every time they compare me to Mike Tyson is an honour to me so that I can attach my name to someone like Mike…