Idrees Eight Months Pregnant Athlete Wins Gold Medal In Taekwondo

An eight months pregnant athlete Aminat Idrees clinched a gold medal at the ongoing National Sports Festival, in Benin City, Edo State.

Idrees won in the Mixed Poomsae category in Taekwondo, organizers said Monday, describing her achievements as “inspiring.”

The 26-year-old expectant mother, who could be seen in a footage shared on Twitter demonstrating different combat techniques, also picked up other medals in a non-combat simulated category of Taekwondo known as Poomsae.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday she said she feels elated by her accomplishment.

“It’s such a privilege for me. I just decided to give it a try after training a couple of times… It feels really good,” she said.

“Before I got pregnant, I have always enjoyed training, so it didn’t seem different with pregnancy,” Idrees added.

She went on to explain the category of Taekwondo she took part in.

“A lot of people don’t…