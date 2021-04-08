I’m Prepared For Arsenal Battle-Olayinka

Slavia Prague winger Peter Olayinka is firmly focussed on Thursday’s (today) Europa League quarter-final tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Jindřich Trpišovský’s men will look to continue their impressive run in the competition against the North London Club.

The Czech Republic side have already knocked out Leicester City and Glasgow Rangers from the competition this season.

Slavia Prague are no doubt the underdogs heading into contest, but Olayinka is convinced they can come out with a positive result.

“I am focused on the match and I am looking forward to it. It’s great to be in such a stadium,”the Nigeria international told the club website.

“We did well in the last outdoor matches and I believe that we can show an equally good performance on Thursday.

Despite his positive mood ahead of the game, Olayinka…