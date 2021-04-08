‘It’s A Source Of Pride For Me’- Simy Nwankwo Thrilled To Reach 150- Game Milestone For Crotone

Simy Nwankwo made his 150th appearance for Crotone in last weekend’s 4-3 away defeat to Napoli and the forward is delighted with the feat, reports Completesports.com.

The defeat marred a special occasion for the striker, but he made his mark by scoring twice in the game.



“Scoring three goals at Napoli is a lot of stuff but in the end it didn’t help because it was important to get points . We have to raise our heads and keep pushing,” Nwankwo told the club website.

“I don’t like to talk on a personal level as you know. 150 games wearing this shirt are a source of pride for me and I am very proud of what I have done in these five years, since the first day I arrived I felt the affection and love of everyone “.

The 28-year-old linked up with Napoli from Portuguese side Gil Vicente in 2016 and has scored 59 goals in 143 league appearances for the club.

