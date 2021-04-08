JUST IN: Henry Onyekuru Loses Mother

Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru has lost his mother, Jessy Onyekuru to the cold hands of death, Completesports.com reports.

Onyekuru’s Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray broke the sad news on the social media on Wednesday morning.



“The painful day of Henry Onyekuru. We have learned with great sadness that our footballer, Henry Onyekuru’s precious mother, Jessy Onyekuru,” the club tweeted.

“We share the pain of Henry Onyekuru and his family and extend our condolences and patience.”

