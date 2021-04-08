Lagos E-Sports And Tetmosol Create Innovative Gamefied Movie Experience

All is now set for the Mortal Kombat Challenge holding in Lagos on Saturday, 10 April, 2021.

The challenge is an unprecedented event created by the Lagos E-Sports Forum (LESF), a wholly private and Africa’s leading full service E-sports organization.

The event is sponsored by leading fast moving consumer good (FMCG) soap brand, Tetmosol.

The Mortal Kombat Challenge is a combination of a Gaming and Movie experience in a cinema hall for guests as they will get a chance to watch Challengers go head to head in a game of Mortal Kombat 11. Thereafter, the audience will also enjoy the new Mortal Kombat movie set to be released this weekend.

Speaking on the event, Founder/CEO of Lagos E-Sports Forum, Sayo Owolabi explained that the idea of the event came with a lot of innovation as they strive to make a mark with their first offline event, having held sway in the mobile gaming space in Sub-Sahara Africa in the last 10 months.



