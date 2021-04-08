Match Preview: Bayern Munich Vs Paris Saint-Germain

The first quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and PSG will take place on Wednesday. Both teams will join this meeting weakened.

Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski, Corentin Tolisso and Javi Martinez will be missing from the home team due to injuries healed. Additionally, Serge Gnabry will not perform due to the coronavirus infection.

It is also unknown how serious Marc Roca injury is. He has not trained with the team recently.

Juan Bernat, Mauro Icardi and Layvin Kurzawa will be missing from the team from Paris due to an injury. Italians Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Veratti will also not play due to coronavirus infection. Leandro Paredes pauses for the cards.

As you can see, Hansi Flick and Mauricio Pochettino have big problems with staff before the most important matches of the season.

The PSG team will be joined by Neymar, who has just returned from an injury. In his first performance after his return, however, he presented himself poorly. PSG lost to Lille, and the…