Ndidi Reveals Secret To Iheanacho’s Recent Impressive Form

Wilfred Ndidi has disclosed the secret behind Leicester City and Nigeria team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho’s recent impressive form.

After a difficult start to the season, Iheanacho has seen his fortunes change as he scored seven times in four appearances for the Foxes.

His superb displays saw him named March’s Premier League player of the month and also signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2024.

On Saturday Iheanacho was in Leicester’s starting line-up against his former club Manchester City to make it six consecutive starts for the first time in his club career.

And speaking on Iheanacho’s current form, Ndidi told BBC Sport Africa:”He’s a happy guy and Kelechi is only now enjoying a deserving reward for his tireless hard work.

“When you get a rhythm of games and the support of your coach, teammates and fans it can only get better.

“This latest chapter is going to give him the…