Nwobodo Is Best Player As Goztepe Pip Rizesopor In Turkish League

Ex Nigeria youth international, Obinna Nwobodo, has continued to impress in Turkey as another superb showing saw him picked as Man Of The Match on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Modest Super Lig side, Goztepe, returned to winning ways, defeating Rizespor 2-0 at their Gursel Aksel Stadium home, and Nwobodo, who was making a comeback to the side after suspension, was pivotal to the victory.

Though he was not involved in any of the goals, the energetic performance of the former Rangers International of Enugu linchpin did not go unnoticed as his effervescent display was seen as what propelled Gotzepe to victory.

Also Read: Super Eagles’ Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifying Dates Confirmed

The 24 year-old has been receiving rave reviews in the Turkish media since his move to the country from Hungarian top division side, Ujpest, at the start of this season. Already, he is being compared to renowned midfielders Michael Essien and Ngolo Kante. He has also been variously given the…