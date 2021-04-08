Parker Provides Lookman Injury Update Ahead Wolves Clash

Ademola Lookman is doubtful for Fulham’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wandrers on Friday

Lookman came off two minutes into the second half during the 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa after suffering a hamstring injury.

The winger trained on Thursday for the first time since picking up the injury.

Manager Scott Parker confirmed he’s now okay but might be a doubt for a starting place against Wolves on Friday.

“He’s been with the medical team, and he’s now picked up his work. And, yes, it was a slight hamstring (strain),”Parker told a news conference on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who linked up with the Whites last summer on a season-long loan from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig has scored four goals and recorded four assists in 29 league appearances this season.

