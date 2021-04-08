Sanusi Rated Average In Porto’s Home Defeat To Chelsea 

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi got an average rating after Porto’s 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea, in Wednesday’s Champions League first-leg clash in Seville.

The ratings was done by CBS Sports and was for every Porto player who featured against the Blues.

And after the encounter, Sanusi got five out of 10 for his performance for the two-time Champions League winners.

Also Read: ‘It’s A Source Of Pride For Me’- Simy Nwankwo Thrilled To Reach 150- Game Milestone For Crotone

Commenting on Sanusi’s display CBS Sports wrote:”Active on the backline for the team, but got out played in the box by Mount on the opening goal for Chelsea.”

Sanusi and his Porto teammates will hope for a better performance when they face Chelsea next week in the same venue.

Porto player ratings vs Chelsea:

(Goalkeeper)

Agustin Marchesin -5

(Defenders)

Wilson Manafa – 6

Chancel Mbemba -5

Pepe – 6

Zaidu Sanusi – 6

(Midfielders)

Jesus Corona – 5

Marko Grujic – 5.5

Matheus Uribe –…