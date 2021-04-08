Tokyo: Use Edo Sports Festival To Make Big Statement Of Intent

Former Nigeria international athlete, Deji Aliu has advised athletes currently battling it out for glory at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Edo to use the platform to raise the standard of their game ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The festival was initially scheduled for March 20 to April 6, 2020 but was called off following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that 8,000 athletes are expected to vie for honours in 40 events.

In a chat with a Lagos-based radio station, Aliu, who formed part of the Nigerian relay team which won a bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics, stated that the Festival will afford the Athletes the chance to make a big statement of intent.

“Been a Championship I think it will bring out the best in those athletes and I’m very sure we will see more at the festival. The postponements and everything will have their own effects but I don’t think it should affect them. Anybody that has the desire of the Olympics definitely should rise above…