Ancelotti Confirms Iwobi Fit For Brighton Clash

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Alex Iwobi is fit for their Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, reports Competesports.com.

The winger was not involved in Monday night’s 1-1 home draw against Crystal Palace due to injury.

The Nigeria international has featured regularly for the Toffees this season with one goal in 25 league appearances.



‘Gomes will not be available for Brighton Allan is being checked, he trained normally this morning. Iwobi is back, Pickford is not 100% and won’t be risked,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are fighting for a European place and sit eighth in the Premier League table, five points behind West Ham in fourth place, with a game in hand.

