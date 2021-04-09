Aribo Makes Scottish Premiership Team Of The Season 

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has been included in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Season so far.

The list was drawn up by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Aribo is one of six Rangers players that dominated the Team of the Season which has only two from Celtic.

Aribo has been instrumental for Rangers who wrestled the league title away from rivals Celtic.

Also Read: Parker Provides Lookman Injury Update Ahead Wolves Clash

Aside from the domestic front, he played a key role to their run to the round of 16 of this season’s Europa League.

Commenting on Aribo’s performance this season whoscored.com wrote:”Joe Aribo enjoyed another solid campaign for Rangers as he returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.40.

“The Nigerian midfielder chipped in with some key goals from midfield as he hit the back of the next six times, and returned a further four assists for the champions.

“Only Ryan Kent (62) completed more dribbles than Aribo (49) to…