Balogun Set To Sign New Arsenal Contract

Folarin Balogun is reportedly set to commit his future to Arsenal by penning a new four-year contract with the club.

The 19-year-old’s current deal is due to expire in the summer and it looked as though he could leave for a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

Arsenal have always maintained they wanted to keep hold of the talented striker and help him develop into a first-team star, and rejected a bid from Sheffield United last summer.



Balogun has stalled over signing an extension as he sought assurances from Mikel Arteta over playing time, and it appears he now has the answer he was looking for.

The Athletic report that Balogun has agreed terms with Arsenal and will sign a new contract ‘imminently’.

The youngster has so far made five appearances for Arsenal’s senior side, scoring twice in Europa League fixtures against Molde and Dundalk respectively.

