BREAKING: Premier League Players To Wear Black Armbands In Tribute To Prince Philip

The Pemier League have announced players will wear black armbands and there will be a two-minute silence before top-flight and EFL matches this weekend in tribute to Prince Philip.

The Royal Family announced on Friday that the Duke of Edinburgh – married to the Queen for 73 years – had passed away at the age of 99.

In a statement on Friday, the Premier League said it was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of his passing.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family and all those around the world mourning the loss of His Royal Highness.

“As a mark of respect, players will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off at all Premier League matches played tonight and across the weekend.”

