Brume, Nse Uko, Nwokocha, Set To Kickoff As Athletics Events Begin   

2016 Rio Olympics long jump finalist and bronze medallist at the 2019 World Athletics Championships Ese Brume and sprinter Grace Nwokocha will be the cynosure of all eyes as the athletics event of the 20th National Sports Festival begins today at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium,Benin City.

Brume is the overwhelming favourite to successfully defend the long jump title she won at the last edition of the competition in Abuja three years ago.

The Tokyo Olympics bound athlete is also tipped to break the 6.62m Festival record she set in 2018.

Also tipped to win is Nwokocha after her dominant displays in the 100m and 200m events in the local athletics circuit.

Also Read: Ex-Genk Star Tomhout: Onuachu Good Enough To Play In Italy



Nwokocha raced to new personal bests in the two events last month,running a historic…