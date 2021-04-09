El Clasico: Hazard Dropped From Real Madrid Squad

Eden Hazard’s hopes of featuring in his first ever El Clasico was dealt a huge blow after he was dropped from Real Madrid squad ahead of this weekend’s clash against Barcelona.

Hazard must watch on from the sidelines after failing to recover from injury in time to make the squad.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in La Liga against Elche earlier in March after a two-month layoff but then suffered another fitness setback.

The former Chelsea star was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas but decided not to undergo surgery on the issue on the advice of the medical teams of his national side and Real Madrid.

Also unavailable are right-back Dani Carvajal – who had, like Hazard, returned to training this week – while club captain Sergio Ramos also sits out through injury and Raphael Varane has Covid-19.

A win for Madrid will see them usurp Barcelona into second position in the Laliga table.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab…