Iheanacho Will Be An Important Player For Leicester In Future

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Kelechi Iheanacho will be a key figure at the club in the future, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho recently penned a new contract with the Foxes that will see him remain at King Power until 2024.

The Nigeria international has played second fiddle to Jamie Vardy since his arrival at the former Premier League champions but has been in impressive form in recent weeks.

Read Also: Dosu: Iheanacho Has Potential To Be Among Top Players In Europe

The forward scored seven goals in four games in March propelling the Foxes into the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup and also kept them on course for a top-four finish.

“What we’re saying is we think he’s going to be an important striker for us in the future. You need more than one,”Rodgers told a news conference on Friday.

” He’s developing and improving and is going to be an important part of the squad. But later down the line, when Jamie is finished, we will have to have…