Iwuala Reveals How He Was Saddled With Number 10 Jersey

Super Eagles midfielder, Anayo Iwuala has dismissed rumour that he was under pressure wearing the number 10 jersey of the senior national team, disclosing how he was given the responsibility of putting on the iconic number.

Iwuala featured in Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the team defeated Benin 1-0 in Porto-Novo before overcoming Lesotho 3-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The Enyimba star in a chat with a Lagos based radio station stated that the team saddled him with the responsibility of donning the number 10 jersey.

“Not really, outside football the jersey number 10 signifies a special representation to a personality.

“As a player it’s just normal, we understand that the minute you put on the jersey number 10, in the mentality of football, much is expected from that person.

“I didn’t pick it myself, I didn’t pick the jersey. I got to the dressing room and they…