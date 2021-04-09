Manchester United Unhappy With Raiola Influence Over Haaland

Manchester United are reportedly not comfortable with the current ‘roadshow’ surrounding Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.

The 20-year-old has scored 33 times in 33 appearances for BVB this season and could be on the move during this summer’s transfer window, with a host of clubs interested in his signature.

Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and his father Alf-Inge Haaland are believed to have recently met with Barcelona and Real Madrid to discuss a possible move to Spain for their client.

Meanwhile, Man United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all said to be keen on bringing the Norway international to the Premier League.

However, according to ESPN, the Red Devils are concerned by Raiola’s influence over Haaland and have not been surprised by the recent actions of the agent.

The report claims that some insiders at Man United believe that they were right to cool their interest…