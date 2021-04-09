Ndidi Backs Iheanacho To Continue Impressive Form

Wilfred Ndidi believes Kelechi Iheanacho will get even better now that unfair criticism against the forward has stopped, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho has hit top form for the Foxes in recent weeks after initially struggling to hold down regular shirt at the club.

The forward scored seven goals in four games in March propelling the Foxes into the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup and also kept them on course for a top-four finish.

“Kelechi’s talent was never in doubt, but people love to criticise others when they are down,” Ndidi told BBC Sport Africa.

“He was unfairly criticised and judged by different people. This is someone I have known from our youth days at the under-17s and I know his quality, so it’s not a fluke that he is producing his best football again.

“I am very happy for him because he’s doing wonderfully well now and everyone can see.

“It’s just sad that…