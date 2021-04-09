New FIFA Ranking Will Boost Super Eagles Confidence

Ex-Nigerian International Waidi Akanni has welcomed the new FIFA ranking released recently by the world football governing body, FIFA, which placed the Super Eagles in 32nd position.

The new ranking showed that the Eagles earlier ranked 36th, moved up four places.

Reacting to the development, Akanni told a Lagos-based radio station that the new ranking will do a lot to the confidence of the team.

“The ranking is good for Nigeria; it will give us the confidence we need to fly higher.

Also Read: BREAKING: Leon Balogun Extends Rangers Contract

“We must ensure that Super Eagles keep soaring higher and play as a team at all time.

“The new ranking is an indication that the Super Eagles are on the right track,” Akanni said.

Akanni, a former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, said the Super Eagles should not allow the new ranking to get into their heads.

“They should be focused and know they can do better. This should be our goal,” he said.

When asked how Rohr…