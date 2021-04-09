Trpišovský Slavia Coach Unimpressed With Olayinka, Teammates

Slavia Prague head coach Jindřich Trpišovský says he was not impressed his with team’s performance despite their 1-1 draw against Arsenal, in Thursday’s Europa League first-leg quarter-finals at the Emirates.

Arsenal looked to have sealed a 1-0 win following Nicolas Pepe’s 86th minute goal.

But Tomas Holes grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for the Czech Republic side going into the reverse fixture next week Thursday.

Olayinka featured from the start of the encounter before he was replaced with five minutes left.

But speaking after the game, Trpišovský said his players must do better in the second-leg to stand a chance of advancing into the semi-finals.

“We need to get better for the second leg, this wasn’t our best performance,” he was quoted on his club’s verified Twitter handle.

“We wanted to press high, but we couldn’t really work together. On the other side, our…