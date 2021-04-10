Bundesliga 2020/2021 Top 5 Rookie Goals Of The Season So Far

Courtesy of Bundesliga, Completeports.com here presents a video showcasing five of the top goals from this 2020/2021 Bundesliga season’s newcomers so far, including strikes from Ritsu Doan (Arminia Bielefeld, Matteo Guendouzi (Hertha Berlin), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke 04) and Silas Wamangituka (VFB Stuttgart).

Doan, has been nominated for the Rookie of the Month Award, while Moukoko and Silas Wamangituka, have gone from Bundesliga rookies to taking centre stage for their respective teams.

Enjoy watching these standout net shakers from 2020/2021 Bundesliga season’s newcomers so far!

