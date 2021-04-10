Chelsea Thrash Crystal Palace To Move Into Top-Four

Chelsea put behind them their shock defeat to West Brom as they thumped Crystal Palace 4-1 at Selhurst Park in Saturday’s Premier League.

The win saw Chelsea climb back into fourth place with seven left for them to play.

A brace from Christian Pulisic and strikes from Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz sealed the comfortable win for the Blues.

Chelsea took the lead in the eight minute through

Havertz who curled in his second Premier League goal of the season.

Just two minutes later Pulisic made it 2-0 with a brilliant finish before Zouma got the third goal on 30 minutes with a powerful header.

In the 63rd minute Benteke pulled a goal back for Palace after nodding in Jeffery Schlupp’s cross.

But in the 78th minute Pulisic turned in the fourth goal to quench any hope of a fight back.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…