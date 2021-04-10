Iheanacho, Onuachu’s Goal Scoring Form Good For Super Eagles Ahead 2022 World Cup Qualifiers- Adepoju

Former Nigerian midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju says the goal-scoring forms of the Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu for their respective clubs in Europe will make the senior national team more competitive ahead of the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Iheanacho has been banging the goals for Leicester City in the Premier League and was recently named the league player of the Month for March. He also won the goal of the month for Leicester City as he scored a beautiful volley against Burnley after a pass by his compatriot and teammate Wilfred Ndidi to help the Foxes share the points in the clash which ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Onuachu has been painting the Belgian League red with goals for Genk. His impressive form was also replicated when he scored against Benin and Lesotho in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well.

Reacting to their impressive performances in Europe, Adepoju told Punch that he’s delighted with the competition for…