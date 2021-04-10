Kenya’s Naibei, Ethiopia’s Dinke Win Lagos City Marathon

Emmanuel Naibei of Kenya has won the 6th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Naibei beat about 300 marathoners on Saturday morning to win the 42km race in 2 hours 11 minutes and 37 seconds and also claim the grand prize of $30,000.

While the winning time falls short of the course record, it is the second-fastest ever in the history of the Lagos Marathon

A runner-up at the 2019 Guangzhou Marathon where he set his current Personal Best time of 2:08:27, Naibei is still waxing strong.

Now in its sixth edition, this is the fourth time a Kenyan is emerging as the winner of the men’s 42km Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

In the women’s category, Meseret Dinke reclaimed her title after emerging first on Saturday.

Dinke won the 2019 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City marathon but was dethroned last year by Kenyan Sharon Cherop who set a new course record of 2.31.40

Just like it is in the Men’s category, this is the fourth time an Ethiopian will be winning the female…