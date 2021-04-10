Mahrez Beats Iheanacho to PFA EPL Fans’ POTM Award For March

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez saw off competition from Kelechi Iheanacho and other nominees to claim the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for March.

Mahrez was announced as the winner on the PFA’s verified Twitter handle.

Other players who were nominated for the award are Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Manchester United on loan forward Jesse Lingard.

Others are Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

It was a March to remember for Iheanacho as he was voted Premier League Player of the Month.

And on Thursday he won Leicester City’s Goal of the Month award for March.

