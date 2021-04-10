Odegbami: Sport Can Change Nigeria And The World

I know that the title of this article will put off many from reading it. It is too simplistic to be true. I determined a long time ago, however, that I shall not be tired of writing about it. It has become either my cause or my curse. Either way, it is my choice to continue to beat the drums.

April 6, 2021. That was 4 days ago. On that day, the world marked and celebrated the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace.

Let me admit that it was the first time I was aware of such a date that has been set aside in the calendar of the United Nations to mark a global cause using sport.

Before then, even as an Olympian, I only knew of the Olympic Truce, a period before, during, and after every Olympic Games since the Eighth Century, when all wars and conflicts are required to cease to allow host countries, participants and fans, to take part in the friendship games of the Olympics.

During the period, the expectation is that tempers would be cooled long enough by the…