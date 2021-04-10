Real Madrid, Barcelona Set For Crucial El Clasico Showdown

The city of Madrid will literarily be shut down as Real Madrid confront arch-rivals, Barcelona in today’s El Classico Clash at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid head into Saturday’s game high on confidence after making light work of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League earlier in the week, following their comfortable win over Eibar in La Liga at the weekend. They are now 12 games unbeaten across all competitions, sitting third in La Liga, three points off leaders Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, Barcelona may have been eliminated from Europe, but are the form team in La Liga. Following their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Monday, the Catalans are now 19 games unbeaten in a row in La Liga and are just a couple of points below Atletico and one above their Saturday’s opponents.

There have been 181 La Liga matches between these two teams throughout history, and Madrid lead the head-to-head record 74 victories to 72, while there have also been 35 draws.

Los Blancos…