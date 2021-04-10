Simy Nets 16th Serie A Goal As Crotone Lose At Spezia After Late Collapse

Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo got his 16th Serie A goal but it proved futile as a last minute collapse saw Crotone surrender a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 away to Spezia, Completesports.com reports.

Nwankwo has now scored in six consecutive games for Crotone and has netted nine goals in his last six games.

The lanky striker put Crotone 2-1 ahead with 12 minutes remaining in the encounter.

But a late minute collapse saw Spezia score in the 89th minute to make it 2-2 before grabbing the winner in the 90th minute.

It is now fourth straight defeat for Crotone who remain bottom on 15 points with eight games left to play this season.

By James Agberebi

