Suarez Link With Liverpool Return In Summer

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez is considering leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window to return to his former club Liverpool, according to reports in Spain.

Suarez fired Atletico to the top of LaLiga with 19 goals during a superb first season in Madrid, but it is believed the Uruguayan’s ‘difficult’ relationship with manager Diego Simeone could cause him to leave.

Suarez – who included a clause in his Atletico contract which stated he would be allowed to leave in the summer of 2021 without any type of penalty – has also been offered the opportunity to spend 2-3 seasons at Inter Miami, as reported by Spanish outlet Todofichajes.

He is reportedly become ‘physically drained’ with Simeone’s style of football, which involves a lot of pressing and high energy.

As a result, Suarez could entertain transfer talks with Liverpool and Inter Miami this summer, the report adds.

The Uruguayan was adored at Anfield after he arrived from Ajax in 2011. He…