UCL Chasers Frankfurt, Wolfsburg Clash; Bayern Face Union

After FC Bayern Munich overcame RB Leipzig to open up a seven-point gap atop the Bundesliga standings, the league leaders are looking to take their next step towards a ninth successive Meisterschale on Matchday 28.

Hansi Flick’s side are at home to face 1.FC Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon. The defending champions have been hit by a spate of injuries in recent weeks, with Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry certainly sidelined, while Niklas Sule and Leon Goretzka are both doubts.

Bayern have only dropped points on seven occasions this campaign, with one of those coming in the draw against Die Eisernen earlier this season.

The weekend’s Bundesliga action started on Friday night with home side DSC Arminia Bielefeld pipping SC Freiburg 1-0. Frank Kramer’s Bielefeld have consolidated on their spirited move to steer away to safety following an important point earn last weekend.

