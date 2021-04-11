AC Milan Will Do Everything To Sign Tomori Permanently

AC Milan coach Stefano, Pioli says he’s prepared to do everything in a bid to sign Chelsea defender, Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal.

Tomori is currently on loan from Chelsea and has been impressive for Milan since joining the team last summer.

He was at his best mettle in the team’s 3-1 win over Parma on Saturday in Serie A where he played all 90 minutes.

Reacting to his performance, Pioli heaped praises on the England star and insisted that he would do everything to trigger the clause in his contract in order to sign Tomori permanently.

“He has made a wonderful impact and settled in so quickly, he has other characteristics of pace and of playing out from the back that can certainly improve us as a team.

“He is a player who is certainly giving us a lot and the intention is to keep him.”

