Ajagba Maintains Unbeaten Streak With 3rd Round Knockout Win

Rising heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba made a statement in an emphatic 3rd round knockout of Brian Howard on Saturday evening in front of a sold-out crowd at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Boxing Scene reports.

Ajagba was fighting for the second time since signing with Top Rank, which was also accompanied by a switch in trainer from Ronnie Shields to Kay Koroma in the greater Houston area.

The 2016 Rio Olympics star was measured in the opening round, walking down Howard who was fighting with a heavy heart as he was forced to bury his passing mother earlier in the week.

Action was steady through two rounds before Ajagba punched for the highlight reel in round three when a right hand caught Howard clean on the chin, sending him sprawling to the canvas in forcing an immediate stoppage.

Medical attention was sought as Howard (15-5, 11KOs) was down for several minutes before making it to his feet and out of the ring.

Ajagba now has 15 wins from 15 fights with 12 coming via…