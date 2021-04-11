Iheanacho Bags Brace As Leicester Lose Away To West Ham

Super Eagles in-form striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored two goals but it was not enough as Leicester lost 3-2 away to West Ham United, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho now has eight goals in the Premier League this season and has taken his tally to 14 in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Also in action for Leicester was Iheanacho’s compatriot Wilfred Ndidi.

A brace from Jesse Lingard (29th, 44th minutes) and a solitary strike from Jarrod Bowen (48th minute) saw West Ham race to a 3-0 lead.

With 20 minutes left Iheanacho pulled a goal back for Leicester as he turned and scored from distance.

And in the 91st minute Iheanacho grabbed his second to make it 3-2 but West Ham held on for the points.

West Ham move up to fourth place on 55 points usurping Chelsea while Leicester are third on 56 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

