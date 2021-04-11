‘It Was A Good Goal’ Gerrard Hails Aribo’s Superb Strike Vs Hibernian

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has heaped plaudits on Joe Aribo after the midfielder scored a stunning goal in Sunday’s 2-1 home win against Hibernian, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo put the home team ahead in the 19th minute after he was set up Kemar Roofe.

“I thought for large periods of the game, again, we were really strong,” Gerrard told RangersTV. “I thought we deserved the win over the course of the 90 minutes.

“The first half an hour of the game, we played with a lot of control and a lot of style, and we deserved to take the lead.

“It was a good goal from Joe Aribo and then I thought the last 15 minutes of the first half, we didn’t finish the half really well at all.

“So we needed to reset that in the second half. Again, we came out strong, Ryan scored a world-class goal to take the points away from them, but again, we finished the second half a little bit open, a little bit passive and the final moments of the game became complicated on the back…