Ligue 1: Simon In Action As Nantes Suffer Setback In Relegation Fight After Defeat At Rennes

Moses Simon featured for his French side Nantes but ended on the losing side as they suffered a setback in their fight against relegation following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Rennes.

The defeat leaves Nantes in 19th position on 28 points in the league table with six games left to play.

Also, it is now back-to-back defeats for Nantes who have only won one of their last five games.

Martin Terrier was the hero for Rennes as his 52nd minute strike was enough to earn his side all three points.

Simon was in the starting eleven for his club before going off with 15 minutes left in the encounter.

