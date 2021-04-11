Man United Come From Behind To Beat Spurs, Stretch Unbeaten  Away Run

Manchester United came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 away in Sunday’s Premier League clash and strengthen their place in second position.

The win at Spurs means Man United are now unbeaten in 23 consecutive away Premier League games – the second-longest streak in English top-flight history.

Second half goals from Fred, Edison Cavani and substitute Mason Greenwood avenged Man United’s 6-1 scandalous defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford earlier in the Season.

The Red Devils remain in second on 63 points while Spurs missed the chance to go close to fourth place West Ham as they are in seventh on 49 points.

Man United thought they had taken the lead on 33 minutes through Cavani who finished off a neat pass from Paul Pogba but the goal was disallowed after Scott McTominay fouled HeungHeung-Min Son in the build-up to the goal.

In the 40th minute Son put Spurs ahead after firing in Lucas Moura’s…