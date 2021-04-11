Onuachu On Target Again, Nets 27th League Goal In Genk’s Big Home Win 

Paul Onuachu got on the score sheet again as Genk thrashed visiting Sint-Truiden 4-0 to boost their qualification for the Championship play-off, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu has now scored a goal in each of Genk’s last four games.

He has scored 27 goals in 32 league appearances and has also got on the score sheet 31 times in 34 outings in all competitions this season.

Also Read: Ligue 1: Simon In Action As Nantes Suffer Setback In Relegation Fight After Defeat At Rennes

Against Sint-Truiden, the Super Eagles striker scored in the 53rd minute to make it 4-0 for Genk.

The win saw Genk occupy second place on 56 points, Championship play-off spot, while Club Brugge are top on 73 points.

A win for Royal Antwerp against Mouscron on Monday would see Genk drop to third position on the log.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved….