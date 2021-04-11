Osimhen Late Strike Seals Away Win For Napoli At Sampdoria

Victor Osimhen grabbed a late goal to seal a 2-0 win for top-four chasing Napoli away to Sampdoria, in the Serie A on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It was a return to winning ways for Napoli who lost away to Juventus in their last fixture.

Osimhen scored with three minutes left in the game to put Napoli 2-0 up and guarantee them the three points.

Napoli opened scoring through Fabian in the 35th minute.

They climb into the top-four position in fourth place on 59 points with eight games remaining.

Osimhen has now scored five goals in 16 league appearances for Gennaro Gattuso’s men.

Also, he has netted seven goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for the Serie giants.

