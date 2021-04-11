Rangers Boss Gerrard Confirms Balogun Injury Blow

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has disclosed that Leon Balogun will be out for a few weeks with a calf/achilles injury, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international limped out of training on Saturday and missed Sunday’s 2-1 home win against Hibernian.

“I think he (Balogun) must have got too much of a pay rise because it seems to be weighing him down,”Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“He got injured yesterday in training unfortuntely. We will scan him over the next couple of days. It sounds like he has a calf/achilles injury that we will need to check out.

“Unfortunately he could be missing for a few weeks, which is disappointing because he has been very consistent for us. We are delighted to have him for another year.”

The defender has been an integral part of Steven Gerrard’s side this season and helped Rangers clinch the Premiership title as well as reach the last 16 of the Europa…