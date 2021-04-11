Scotland: Aribo Scores In Rangers’ Home Win Vs Hibernian

Joe Aribo was on target as Rangers beat Hibernian 2-1 to maintain their 100 per-cent Scottish Premiership home record, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo put Steven Gerrard’s side ahead in the 19th minute after he was set up by Kemar Roofe.

The 24-year-old has now scored eight goals in 28 league appearances for the Gers this season

The Nigeria international was replaced by Scott Arfield 18 minutes from time.

Ryan Kent scored Rangers’ second in the 62nd minute.

Kevin Nisbet reduced the deficit for Hibernian 12 minutes from time.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.