Why I Stopped My Backflip Goal Celebration

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has disclosed why he put an end to celebrating goals with his acrobatic backflip.

Moses, who won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles, stated this in an interview with his club website, Spartak Moscow.

He said that he stopped his trademark celebration due to the effect it has had on his legs

“Sometimes when I score I do backflip celebration, sometimes I don’t, sometimes when in a different mood different reaction, that’s what happens sometimes.

“I try to stop doing the backflips, I don’t think it is good for your legs, you might get injured afterwards so I try to ease it down a little bit”.

By Augustine Akhilomen

