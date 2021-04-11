Why Mourinho May Never Be ‘The Special One’ Again

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore says for Jose Mourinho to be regarded as the ‘Special One’, again he has to adopt a different approach in terms of man-management.

It has been a tough season for Mourinho and his Spurs players as they are in danger of missing out of top-four as they are currently seventh.

They’ve since been eliminated in the Europa League but will feature in the League Cup final.

Poor results have seen the former Chelsea manager criticize his players in public.

And Collymore believes Mourinho needs to take a different view to get back to his best.

“If Jose Mourinho is ever going to be the ‘Special One’ again, and he’s still young enough to do it, then he has to realise his old-school approach to man-management is a problem,” he wrote on The Mirror.

“His mentor at Barcelona, Sir Bobby Robson, was anything but old school in that respect.

“But Mourinho will still have learnt some very British traits from him about ‘roll up your…