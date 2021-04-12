Ahmed Musa Set To Join Kano Pillars On Short-Term Deal

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is on the verge of linking up with Kano Pillars on a short-term contract, Completesports.com reports.

The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al Nassr last October.

The versatile winger featured in Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against Lesotho last month despite his inactivity at club level.

According to ACL Sports, Musa is expected to rejoined Pillars in the coming days.

The contract will last till the end of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Musa scored 18 goals to finish as top scorer in the NPFL in the 2009/10 season with Pillars finishing in second position.

Pillars currently occupy second position on the NPFL table.

The deal is expected to be completed before the second stanza of the 2020/2021 league season commences later this month.

