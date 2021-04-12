Ajayi Subbed On Late As West Brom Thrash Southampton 

Semi Ajayi was introduced with five minutes left as relegation threatened West Bromwich Albion hammered Southampton 3-0, at the Hawthorns on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

It is now back-to-back wins for Ajayi and his West Brom teammates who trounced Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge in their last league fixture.

Matheus Pereira opened the scoring for the Baggies after converting a 32nd minute penalty.

Just three minutes after the opening goal, Matthew Phillips made the 2-0 before Callum Robinson added the third on 69 minutes.

Despite the win West Brom are still in tbd relegation zone as they currently occupy 19 position on 24 points and are eight points from safety.

For Southampton the defeat to Sam Allardyce’s men leaves them now in 14th on 36 points.

By James Agberebi

