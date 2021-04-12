Aribo: I Want To Score In Every Game For Rangers

Joe Aribo is determined to score on a regular basis for Rangers following his stunning strike in Sunday’s 2-1 home win against Hibernian, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international put Rangers ahead on 19 minutes with a fine finish after he was set up by Kemar Roofe.

The midfielder last scored for Steven Gerrard’s side against Dundee United in February.

“I want to keep scoring goals in every single game I play so I’m happy for myself that I could get the opening goal for the team,”Aribo told the club website.

” It is nice finishing, I just watched it from Sky and I took my time to finish it.”

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals in 28 league appearances for Rangers this season.

